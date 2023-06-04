Lionel Messi’s last game at Paris Saint-Germain was mainly dominated by a statement of support for Sergio Rico. The goalkeeper has been in hospital for days after an accident. The game itself against Clermont Foot ended in a 2-3 win for the visitors. Messi was again booed by the crowd.

Rico, 29, died in an accident during a pilgrimage to El Rocio in Spain during the days off after winning the championship. He was taken to hospital and is still there. It is unclear what his situation is.

The last game of the season was therefore dominated by a statement of support for the goalkeeper. Fans had made a large banner out of a PSG goalkeeper’s shirt. The players entered the field in special shirts during the warm-up. In the 16th minute, also Rico’s shirt number, a new banner was shown and Sergio Ramos made the 1-0 for PSG.

When Kylian Mbappé made the 2-0 from the spot moments later, he also held up Rico’s shirt. Although the result no longer matters for both teams, Clermont remained motivated to stunt in Paris. And that worked. Shortly after Mbappé’s goal, Johan Gastien made it 1-2. Grejohn Kyei then missed a penalty kick, but Mehdi Zeffane equalized just before the break. See also Girona faces a month of March of playoff or ostracism

In the second half, the number 8 of Ligue 1 continued to insist and in the 63rd minute Kyei also tapped into the 2-3 on a pass from Elbasan Rashani. Messi sprinkled with passes, missed a big chance and did not score again. He didn’t get a public exchange. The Argentinian ends the season with 16 goals and 16 assists in the 32 league games he played this season. Messi was again booed by the crowd.

FC Nantes escapes relegation, drama for Auxerre

The last round of play has gone dramatically for AJ Auxerre. The team had to win today to ensure survival in Ligue 1, but lost 1-3 at home against Lens. FC Nantes was 2 points behind in the last matches and won a league match for the first time since February. Angers was beaten 1-0 at home thanks to a goal from Ignatius Kpene Ganago.

In our match center you can see all the results of the last round and the final standings in the French league.





