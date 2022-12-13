Lionel Messi has credited head coach Lionel Scaloni for leading Argentina to the World Cup, saying he is really enjoying playing for him.
Messi was in fine form again as Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 in the semi-final, scoring again to draw level with Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.
It was another incredibly efficient performance by Argentina in which Messi was once again relied on the provide the magic, but he says no one should be overlooking the contribution of Scaloni either.
“I think this group is very intelligent, they know how to read the moments during each game,” Messi said, as quoted by hey.
“Scaloni had said it – he knows how to suffer when he must suffer, read the games, when to withdraw and when to press. He is a very good coach who leaves nothing to chance.
Harry Symeou hosts Andy Headspeath, Quentin Gesp and Jack Gallagher to look back on the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia – join us!
If you can’t see the podcast embed, click here to download or listen to the episode in full!
“He shows you every detail and then it happens. We knew the game was going to be this way and that’s why we didn’t worry.
“It was a very serious match, and that was the way we prepared for it. We knew they were going to have a lot of the ball and that we were going to have our chances. We prepared very well for the match as we always do.
“I feel happy, I’m enjoying it very much.”
Argentina will face either France or surprise package Morocco in Sunday’s World Cup final.
#Lionel #Messi #lavishes #praise #Lionel #Scaloni #Argentina #reach #World #Cup #final
Leave a Reply