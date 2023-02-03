Lionel Messi does not rule out that he will participate in the World Cup again in 2026. The Argentine superstar holds an interview with the Argentine newspaper Olé the door ajar. He also looks back on the verbal and non-verbal skirmishes during and after the quarterfinals against the Netherlands.

The quarter-final between the Netherlands and Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar was played two months ago, but Lionel Messi is still asked in every interview about all the fuss surrounding that match. Last week, the star player already spoke out about the altercations with Louis van Gaal and Wout Weghorst, saying he was not happy that he let himself go like this. In conversation with Olé says the Argentinian that it is not entirely fair that only the Argentines are labeled ‘unsportsmanlike’.

"Unfair", Messi answers the question of what he thinks of the criticism of the Argentinians' way of celebrating, both during and after the World Cup win. next to the field. I think everyone talks about our behavior because of the game against the Netherlands. Everything started there. But nobody analyzes what really happened," said the Argentinian.

"Nobody is talking about the words before the game or what happened during the game and the penalty shootout," continues Messi, who had previously indicated that he was disturbed by Van Gaal's words, who said that Argentina had ten man had to defend because Messi would not do anything defensively. ,,The Dutch provoked and it was they who did not take any form of fair play showed. It was they who harassed our players when they wanted to take a penalty. Everyone talks about what Argentina did after the win, but nobody talks about it."

Lionel Messi takes offense at Louis van Gaal. © VCG via Getty Images



World Cup 2026

Whether Messi will continue until the 2026 World Cup? "I like football, I like what I do. As long as I am fit and keep enjoying it, I will continue," said the 35-year-old attacker of Paris Saint-Germain, who had previously said that his fifth World Cup would be his last. Messi gave Argentina the world title in Qatar. captain scored seven goals, including two in the final against France (3-3), and he also scored from 11 meters in the winning penalty shootout.Messi crowned his highly successful career with the world title.

Much of Messi’s future will also depend on national coach Lionel Scaloni. The Argentinian coach said immediately after the World Cup that he always keeps a place in his selection for Messi. Scaloni promised to take the number 10 to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico if Messi wants it. “He has acquired the right to decide for himself when enough is enough. As long as he makes himself available, I will select him,” said the national coach.

Messi will celebrate his 39th birthday at the next World Cup. “Given my age it seems very difficult to be there. The next World Cup is far away. But it depends on how my career progresses. That depends on many things. I don’t know,” said the former FC Barcelona player.

