The private jet landed near his new employer’s stadium. About twenty fans were waiting outside the stadium for the arrival of ‘De Vlo’, who is expected to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract worth $60 million per year in the American Major League Soccer (MLS).

After his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner announced his departure for Miami last month. On Sunday, the club hosts an event called “The Unveil” in its stadium. Messi is by far the biggest star to enter the MLS this season and the most famous footballer in the American league since Pelé joined New York Cosmos in 1975.

The 34-year-old Sergio Busquets, former teammate of Messi at Barcelona, ​​will soon also be seen at Inter Miami. The two internationals would be presented together. The American club also recently appointed former Barcelona and Argentina coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino as head coach.

Messi’s debut is scheduled for July 21 against Mexican club Cruz Azul. That is a match in the context of the new Leagues Cup, a tournament between clubs from the MLS and the Mexican league. Inter Miami is currently 15th and last in the Eastern Conference of the MLS. See also More than 100 million people in lockdown

