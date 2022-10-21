Saturday, October 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lionel Messi: journalist breaks into tears in full interview, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 21, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Leo Messi

LionelMessi.

LionelMessi.

The Argentine is getting ready for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Leo Messi final details for, perhaps, his last chance to lift the most precious trophy in sport on the planet, that of world soccer champion.

Argentina is a strong team, which this time, as in other editions of the World Cup, part as one of the favorites to prevail.

See also  Ince's two hearts: "Inter is a sentiment, but it's tough against Liverpool"

(‘Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira with you?’: they question the famous ‘top model’)
(Cristiano Ronaldo ‘refused to play’: strong accusation from Man. United’s manager)

And Messi is the reference, the axis of the squad that is ready to face this tough challenge with the aim of achieving it.

hard time

The player of PSG He gave an interview to the journalist Pablo Giralt, in which he talks about his life and the World Cup, but in the final part there is a moment that attracts attention.

Once the communicator is saying goodbye and thanking the player, his voice breaks and he cries, because he is a deep admirer of Messi.

“The dream of my life was to have a one-on-one talk with Messi. From someone who loves him, who admires him and who has been lucky enough to accompany him. For me that is very important to be able to achieve that. Thanks to Leo’s generosity and to his father,” he said through tears.

See also  What is the history of the FC Barcelona shield?

Here is the moment.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Lionel #Messi #journalist #breaks #tears #full #interview #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Blue bow in Dancing with the stars: little Leonardo was born this morning to the delight of mum, dad and the whole cast of the program

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.