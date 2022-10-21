Lionel Messi: journalist breaks into tears in full interview, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
LionelMessi.
The Argentine is getting ready for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 21, 2022, 10:41 AM
Leo Messi final details for, perhaps, his last chance to lift the most precious trophy in sport on the planet, that of world soccer champion.
Argentina is a strong team, which this time, as in other editions of the World Cup, part as one of the favorites to prevail.
And Messi is the reference, the axis of the squad that is ready to face this tough challenge with the aim of achieving it.
hard time
The player of PSG He gave an interview to the journalist Pablo Giralt, in which he talks about his life and the World Cup, but in the final part there is a moment that attracts attention.
Once the communicator is saying goodbye and thanking the player, his voice breaks and he cries, because he is a deep admirer of Messi.
“The dream of my life was to have a one-on-one talk with Messi. From someone who loves him, who admires him and who has been lucky enough to accompany him. For me that is very important to be able to achieve that. Thanks to Leo’s generosity and to his father,” he said through tears.
Here is the moment.
