I weighed. The anger over the final result, Lionel Messi managed to score his first goal in the Qatar 2022 World Cup and reached a historic figure. In the defeat against Saudi Arabia, the man from Rosario scored a penalty and it is the fourth World Cup in which he has managed to score at least one goal.
We review which are the other players who managed to score in four different editions.
Pelé is one of the best scorers in the history of the World Cups and scored 12 goals in 14 games played with Brazil (Sweden 58, Chile 62, England 66 and Mexico 70).
One who scored in the same World Cups as Pelé, but a smaller amount: there were nine goals in 21 games played. He was one of the figures of West Germany.
The top scorer in World Cup history. In total there were 16, divided into Korea and Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.
Seven goals in the four World Cups he played in and with the possibility of being the only player in history to score goals in five different World Cups. The Portuguese scored in Germany 2006, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018.
