The Qatar 2022 World Cup is less and less and the Argentine team, which has just won the Copa América in Brazil 2021 and defeated Italy in the Finalissima, is one of the great candidates to lift the World Cup.
That is why Lionel Messi, the highest reference of the national team and captain of the team led by Lionel Scaloni, gave an interview in which he tried to transmit calm, but at the same time he did not shrink when he was asked about the rivals who will participate in the big event. seeking eternal glory.
“For us it is difficult to be calm. I speak as a people, as a country, as an Argentine. We are always the best… We are always the candidates, and many times it was not like that. people are excited, they climb the walls, they think we’re back with the Cup. It’s not like that, because the World Cup is very difficult. Many things have to be given. Not only that we are well, that in the end is the most important thing”the star began in an interview with DirecTV.
“There are teams that today, if we are good, there are many that are better too. But there is a great illusion because they are in a great moment as a National Team, as a group and well… We are looking forward to it. I say that we are going to fight, that we are not afraid of anyone because we are prepared to play against anyone, but calmly, “ expressed the man who plays for PSG. Clear, right?
“Today, the candidates are the great teams. We are talking about Germany, Brazil, France, England, Spain. If I have to stay with two, Brazil and France are the great candidates for this World Cup,” Lionel played it.
