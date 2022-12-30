The days of Lionel Messi in Rosario They capture the attention of many who follow in detail all the celebrations of the captain of the National Team in his hometown. The city’s Casino City Center received the soccer star as the great host of the night, in a celebration that led to a large security deployment, which, however, was overwhelmed.

Although the party had been handled with reservation, Messi entered the Casino City Center Convention Center in the midst of a large influx of people who came to say hello. The reason for the festival is the celebration of the triumph of the world Cup. In the same place, the player celebrated his marriage with Antonella Roccuzzo in 2017, according to La Capital.

Despite the precautions that were taken, the security operation was overwhelmed. The guests began to arrive at 7:30 p.m. and had to move through the large number of people that had gathered. More than a thousand people came to the place.

Throughout the afternoon an important operation was deployed that included a large fence in the vicinity of the place, according to the local media. In fact, a double fence system was placed at the main entrances to the complex.

Security personnel and seven police officers kept the road through which the cars entered clear – with some difficulty. Several fans and onlookers had stationed themselves at the entrance.

There were special guests, including several players from the National Team, such as Ángel Di María, also from Rosario. In turn, Leandro Paredes arrived this Thursday. The Di María and Roccuzo families had been installed in the casino since 2:00 p.m.

The Cadena 3 site broadcast images of the surroundings of the place and reported many supporters who took note of the versions of the event and concentrated in the vicinity of the complex. The fans of the team began to arrive in the afternoon in the southern part of the city, where the casino is located.

In a matter of hours, a large group of people wearing shirts with the number 10 on the back and Messi’s name began to appear. They all had phones in hand, ready to try to capture a snapshot of the arrival of the footballers. The influx of public encouraged several vendors to settle in the place with an offer of food, drinks and merchandising.

The security measures respond to what the presence of the football star generates in every place he moves to in Rosario. Days ago, when he attended his niece’s 15th birthday in a private event room, he was approached by many supporters who asked for his autographs and photos at the door of the venue.

However, the event was handled with great secrecy. “Today we have a private event. There are no press accreditations. The press cannot enter the complex on the day of the date ”, they affirmed from the casino before the consultation of La Capital.

The discretion with which the party was managed led to different versions. Among them, it transpired that three buses full of guests had departed from Buenos Aires bound for Rosario. In turn, music cannot be missing. Los Palmeras, La K’onga, and even La Mosca, who gained popularity with his version of “Muchachos”, are engaged for the evening.

