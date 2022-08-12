Lionel Messi is not nominated for the Ballon d’Or and the memes speak: ‘the end of everything’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
‘For leaving Barcelona’, ‘The French only know about perfumes’ and more comments on networks.
August 12, 2022, 06:18 PM
Lionel Messi, an Argentine seven-time winner and winner of the award in the last edition, is not on the list of 30 candidates for the 2022 Ballon d’Or.
The absence of Messi marks a before and after since the Argentine was among the candidates for the Ballon d’Or since 2006.
His bad first year with Paris Saint Germain is explained as the compelling reason for not entering the list. What is striking, for the fans, is that Cristiano Ronaldo is there.That is why the memes have not been long in coming.
‘The French only know about perfumes’
The ‘Flea’ (35 years old), like Neymar, comes from a complicated 2021-2022 season with Paris Saint-Germain, in which the Argentine, who joined the French team from Barcelona last August, signed 11 so many, taking into account all the competitions.
SPORTS
