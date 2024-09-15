Lionel Messi He was a starter for Inter Miami in their MLS match this Saturday against Philadelphia Union, after playing his last match with the team on June 1st prior to their participation in the Copa América.

The world champion with Argentina in Qatar-2022 was confirmed among the starters against the Philadelphia Union, on matchday 32 of the tournament, after fully recovering from a right ankle injury he suffered in the Copa América final that crowned Argentina against Colombia.

Messi, 37, trained normally this week except for Wednesday when he was absent due to flu, which he quickly overcame.

Messi’s goals

Messi came back with everything, as he scored two goals in a matter of four minutes to turn the match around and make it 2-1.

The Argentine star scored his team’s first goal in the 26th minute, and celebrated the second in the 30th.

