Lionel Messi is already with Argentina, his first training session, video

The Argentine joined the national team.
November 14, 2022, 09:28 AM
Leo Messi, forward of Paris Saint Germainhas joined this Monday the concentration of the Argentine team in Abu Dhabi, where he will play on Wednesday his last preparatory friendly for the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
The great figure and captain of the Albiceleste arrived in the Emirati capital together with Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes to join the group that was already under the orders of selector Leonel Scaloni, that this Monday he plans to train at the stadium Al Nahan.
Messi participated this Sunday in the Paris Saint Germain match against Auxerre in the French Ligue 1, in which the team of Christophe Galtier thrashed 5-0.
He was replaced after 75 minutes by the Spanish Pablo Sarabia. Di María and Paredes were substitutes with the Juventus against Lazio (3-0) but they played in the second half by replacing Moses Kean (m.62) and Manuel Locatelli (m.84), respectively.
Argentina will debut in the World Cup on November 22 against Saudi Arabia; will face Mexico on saturday 26 already Poland on Wednesday the 30th.
EFE
November 14, 2022, 09:28 AM
