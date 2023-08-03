Thursday, August 3, 2023
Lionel Messi invokes other powers: what does his new superhero celebration mean?

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Lionel Messi invokes other powers: what does his new superhero celebration mean?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi changes his goal celebration.

Lionel Messi changes his goal celebration.

The Argentine star scored again with Inter Miami.

In just his third game with Inter Miami, Lionel Messi He shone again on Wednesday in a duel against Orlando City, the neighbor and rival from the state of Florida (southeast), at the start of the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup.

(See here Messi’s new great goal with Inter Miami)

Messi only needed 7 minutes to convert his first goal and make it 1-0 in favor of Inter Miami. Then, at 72, he would repeat with another nice score.

Beyond the game, social networks exploded again with the curious goal celebration of the Argentine star.

Black Panther?

Messi had already made headlines when he scored a double and provided an assist in Inter Miami’s League Cup win against Atlanta.

On one of his goals, he celebrated by staring straight at the bench with a serious face as he extended his arm and opened the palm of his hand.

his own wife, Antonella Roccuzzo He put an end to all the theories about this celebration and published that Messi’s new celebration was inspired by Thor, the Marvel superhero.

Now Messi surprises with another curious gesture. When scoring, the ’10’ crossed his arms on his chest, also with a firm gaze and a rigid posture. Immediately, and after the antecedent, he was compared with a gesture of Black Panther, another superhero from the American company Marvel Comics.

SPORTS

