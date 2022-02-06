Thanks to his first goal of the year, Lionel Andres Messi He has just ratified his place in the list of the best soccer players in history.

The Argentine, who scored in the victory of the Paris Saint-Germain, surpassed the ‘rei do futebol’ in the goal count in professional football. Messi reached 758. Pelé got 757, according to the statistics of Alexis Martín Tamayo, better known as Misterchip.

#OJOALDATA – Messi has scored the 758th goal of his professional career (671 with Barcelona, ​​80 with Argentina and 7 with Paris Saint-Germain). HE HAS JUST SURPASSED PELE’S 757. HE IS ALREADY THE THIRD BEST SCORER IN THE HISTORY OF PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL. pic.twitter.com/ZuD7BmUehh — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) February 6, 2022

The best version of Lionel Messi

Messi, erratic in his last appearances at Paris Saint-Germain, returned against Lille, who lost 1-5 with a good performance from the Argentine player who crowned with an excellent goal with which he broke his scoring drought andin Ligue 1.

The Real Madrid’s next rival in the Champions League it seems that they will have a more refined Messi ahead of the round of 16 tie that both teams will play in two weeks. For that he hired the Parisian club the former Barcelona player, to unbalance the balance in Europe, where he longs for a victory that breaks with the history of trophies in the highest continental competition.

Messi was the most powerful bet of the Paris Saint-Germain project this summer and, for now, the relationship has not been fruitful. There are more dark ones than light ones and any brushstroke of the Argentine is seen as a hope towards his definitive takeoff. And, this weekend, Messi offered some details that augur danger for Real Madrid.

The first, and perhaps the most important, is that he seems to have left behind his low physical condition that prevented him from playing three consecutive games. He returned last day against Reims with 28 testimonial minutes, entered the starting eleven against Nice in the Cup to offer a terrible image with elimination included and repeated in the lineup of Pochettino against Lille with a better state. In that same eleven, Sergio Ramos was not present this Sunday, who is still injured, as well as the Argentine Mauro Icardi, the Dutch Wijnaldum, the Brazilian Neymar, Ander Herrera and the Senegalese internationals Diallo and Gueye, in the Africa Cup.



Messi offered his greater delicacy on the edge of the break to score the third goal for Paris Saint-Germain. He stole the ball from the edge of the box, extended the ball in and outplayed Croatian goalkeeper Ivo Grbic with a subtle lob. It was his moment, one of the best since he arrived at the Parisian team and with which a ballast was removed: he scored his second goal in the League, the seventh of the course and broke a two-month drought.

