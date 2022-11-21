Lionel Messi put an end to the doubts and confirmed that he is fine in the preview of the World Cup. The Argentine captain spoke at a press conference and cleared up all the doubts about his physical condition.
“I feel good physically. Both personally and physically, I have no problem. I trained with a difference, but nothing unusual”, he declared and it was confirmed that he will start this Tuesday’s debut against Saudi Arabia in the World Cup.
On the other hand, the footballer spoke about how important this event is for him and gave clues about the future. “Surely my last World Cup, my last chance to achieve that great dream that we all want”, added Messi.
Finally, he explained the difference that this cup has with the previous ones. “Age makes you see things differently and give importance to small details that you might not have seen before. Today I pay more attention to everything, enjoying is above all else,” she said.
This will be Messi’s fifth World Cup in his career. He had to debut in Germany 2006 and in Qatar 2022 he will play his fifth. It is the title that he still has pending and could serve to crown an incredible and successful sports career.
