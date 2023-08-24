He inter miami will face the new york red bulls the next 26 of August. In this meeting, will be the Argentine star Lionel Messi. In fact, their presence has sent ticket prices skyrocketing to watch the game.

According to what the ticket resale portal told him VividSeats to CNNthe mean price for the match is $483. This is one very high figure if compared to the usualwell get a ticket to see the Red Bulls team of the MLS It is $46.

According to the same portal, the ticket with the lowest price is 345 dollars.

Some of the places that still are available in VividSeats they cost $15,000since they must be bought four at a timewhich translates into $3,600 each seat (which would be the highest price).

According to a VividSeats spokesperson, this is “the most expensive ticket for the Red Bulls in over a decade“. And leave in second place to friendly with him FC Barcelona in July 2022, when an average entry was in 270 dollars.

It is important to highlight that the Argentinian player is on a roll since he arrived in the United States last month, because a few days ago he led his team to conquer the Leagues Cupnoting the first club trophy.

Even so, competition for Inter Miami is heavysince this weekend he will try to get out of the last place of the classification of the MLSand a victory in NY it will make a difference.

The mission of the club, which is led by Gerardo Martinois that Inter can get into the zone of play-off, which will be defined in October.

