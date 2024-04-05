The Argentine coach Fernando 'Tano' Ortizcoach of Mexican Monterrey, admitted that he had an altercation with his compatriot Lionel Messi after the match against Inter Miami in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

“What happened is going to stay there, I am not going to give a statement regarding that,” said the DT upon his arrival in the city of Monterrey.

The Argentine footballer suffered an injury to the hamstring of his right leg that sidelined him from the last matches. Photo:@Leo Messi Share

After the first leg of the quarterfinal series, which the Rayados won 1-2 at Miami's home, the local press leaked an argument between Messi and Ortiz, in the locker room of the Inter stadium.

According to reports, Messi rebuked the coach for statements that Ortiz made prior to the duel, in which the strategist suggested that the refereeing could favor the Argentine star's team.

Due to the alleged fight, the Mexican media claimed that the Rayados filed a complaint with Concacaf, something that Ortiz said he was unaware of.

The Argentine soccer player will be present in the Concachampions quarterfinal duel. Photo:@Leo Messi Share

“What happened is going to remain there, I am not going to give any statement about the things that are being talked about. I am not able to report on the complaint. I'm not going to talk about it, it's something that arose there and my intentions were always the best,” she stated.

The Mexican press reports that Rayados would expect a sanction for Messi for being present in an area where he was not allowed, as he was not part of the squad in said match. However, at the moment Concacaf has not commented.

In the first leg, played last Wednesday, Miami fell 1-2, after a comeback by the Rayados. Messi did not play in the first match of the series due to an injury and remains doubtful to see action in the second match, which will be played next Wednesday at the BBVA stadium, home of the Rayados.

SPORTS AND EFE

