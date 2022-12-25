Monday, December 26, 2022
Lionel Messi, impressed with his wife’s sensual dance, sensation in networks

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 25, 2022
in Sports
0


close

messi and antonella

The couple has three offspring.

Photo:

Eitan Abramovich. AFP

The couple has three offspring.

Antonella Roccuzzo was the central axis of the night.

The Argentines celebrate, these days, not only the end of the year parties, but they continue with the tail of the title of the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Several of the players met with their families and celebrated Christmas first, as seen on the networks.

(Pelé: one of his daughters recounts how the soccer star spent Christmas)
(Video: the distressing moment of the collapse of the stands of a stadium in Egypt)

Lionel Messi, the great figure of the Argentine team, had his moment. He has been seen to be very active in Rosary beads, their city, next to theirs.

Irresistible

The player of psg He was accompanied by his children and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzowho surprised in networks with his dance.

Messi did not depart from the moment, he recorded it and uploaded that sensual moment to his Instagram account.
(One of the worst kicks in England football, video) (Pelé is surrounded by his relatives in hospital, video (Sensitive images)

Sports

