Lionel Messi, impressed with his wife’s sensual dance, sensation in networks

The couple has three offspring.
Eitan Abramovich. AFP
The couple has three offspring.
Antonella Roccuzzo was the central axis of the night.
December 25, 2022, 10:36 AM
The Argentines celebrate, these days, not only the end of the year parties, but they continue with the tail of the title of the Qatar World Cup 2022.
Several of the players met with their families and celebrated Christmas first, as seen on the networks.
Lionel Messi, the great figure of the Argentine team, had his moment. He has been seen to be very active in Rosary beads, their city, next to theirs.
Irresistible
The player of psg He was accompanied by his children and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzowho surprised in networks with his dance.
Messi did not depart from the moment, he recorded it and uploaded that sensual moment to his Instagram account.
Sports
December 25, 2022, 10:36 AM
