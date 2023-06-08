That he was going back to FC Barcelona, that he was going to play in Saudi Arabia, that the chance to go to the United States appeared… finally, Lionel Andrés Messi himself has just confirmed that will play for Inter Miami in the MLSto trace there the last glimpses of his magnificent football career.
The world champion with the Argentine team in Qatar 2022, who had already confirmed that he was not going to continue at PSG in France, gave a joint interview in Paris to Mundo Deportivo and Sport in which he stated the reasons why he opted for the United States team and not for Barcelona.
“I really wanted, I was very excited to be able to return to Barcelona, but after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again: wait to see what was going to happen and leave my future in the hand of another”Leo began.
“I heard that they had to sell players or lower player salaries and the truth is that I didn’t want to go through that, or take charge of obtaining something that had to do with all that“, completed the “10”.
“I made the decision that I’m going to go to Miami. I still haven’t closed it one hundred percent. I’m missing some things but we decided to continue on the path. If the Barcelona thing didn’t work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more in my family”argued about the decision he has made.
“I had offers from other European teams but I did not even evaluate them because my idea was to go to Barcelona and if the Barcelona thing did not come out, analyzing it, then leaving European football and much more after having won the World Cup, What was I missing to close my career on this side and Live the United States League in another way and enjoying day to day much more but with the same responsibility of wanting to win and always doing things well but with more peace of mind”, added the star from Rosario.
Finally, he was asked about the chance that some ex-Barcelona accompany him to Miami, such as Jordi Alba, Busquets and Luis Suárez: “That is one of the other things that was said, that I was going with Busi and Jordi to Arabia , that we already had everything arranged. No, everyone looks out for their future. Obviously I was aware of them and what they were going to do, but We never at any time agreed to go anywhere together. I made my decision for myself and I don’t know what they’re going to do. Mine was a bit thinking about everything we talked about in this interview and I have nothing armed with anyone, “she concluded.
