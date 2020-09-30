In the summer, Lionel Messi signaled that he wanted to leave FC Barcelona after 20 years – and was heavily criticized. Now the superstar called on the club and fans to unite – and speaks of its own mistakes. An offer of peace.

W.It was only a few weeks ago that Lionel Messi was actually about to jump at FC Barcelona. The Argentine supertstar publicly flirted with a change request. He denounced the conditions at the club and criticized the actions and actions of those responsible.

“Have to believe that the best is yet to come”

But now Messi has called FC Barcelona and all supporters to unity with a passionate appeal and thus drawn a line under the unspeakable transfer summer theater. “After so much disagreement, I want to put an end to that,” said the 33-year-old in an interview with the daily newspaper “Sport” and demanded: “As Barcelona fans, we have to unite and believe that the best is yet to come.”

Messi had signaled in the summer that he wanted to leave his club after 20 years. This surprising announcement caused a lot of unrest and great anger at FC Barcelona. A trigger for this should have been the 2: 8 in the quarter-finals of the Champions League against the eventual winner Bayern Munich. The Barça club bosses criticized world footballer Messi even when his move did not materialize for contractual reasons.

“I’ll take responsibility for my mistakes,” said Messi, “and if there were, it was only with the intention of making Barcelona better and stronger,” assured the Catalans captain. He always wanted the best for the fans and the club. “Combining passion with zeal and motivation will be the only way to achieve our goals and always strive together in the same direction.”