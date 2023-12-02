“The statements that Lewandowski had made had bothered me.

Because when I won the Ballon d’Or I really felt what I said about him. And for him to speak the way he spoke, the truth is that he bothered me.

I dribbled it again because it was him.”

Lionel Messi, on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/WMRVMivoYQ

— Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) December 1, 2023