There are only a little more than two weeks left until the first anniversary of the consecration of the Argentine team as world champions in Qatar 2022, beating France in the final on penalties 4 to 2 after a 3 to 3 tie, so Star+ took the opportunity to launch a series of interviews where several of the Argentine footballers tell in first person how they experienced the competition.
As expected, the one that is generating the most stir is that of Lionel Andrés Messi, which means the captain and maximum reference that the “Scaloneta” has both on and off the field, and also knowing that in recent times the “Pulga” has had no problems expressing what he thinks: “It bothers me when people talk off the field and disrespect their rival. I was never like that.”
In that sense, Messi has left juicy statements about how he experienced, especially the matches against Poland, for the last date of the group stage, and the Netherlands, for the quarterfinals, with respective disputes with Robert Lewandowski and Louis Van Gaal.
“I want to tell Robert that it is an honor to fight with him. “Everyone agreed that last year you were the winner and I think France Football should give you your Ballon d’Or, I think you deserve it, you won it last year,” Messi said about Lewandowski, who was dissatisfied and responded: “I wish his words were honest and not something empty.”
“His statement had bothered me. Because when I won the Ballon d’Or and said what I said, I really felt it. And for him to speak the way he spoke, it bothered me. Afterwards we crossed paths, we spoke and we agreed that it was a misunderstanding I dribbled at him again because it was him. I was upset, I thought what he said didn’t fit. He was hot. Then he went to Barcelona, we talked a lot about the club, the city and everything was fine.“, he expressed with Vignolo about that confrontation.
Meanwhile, before the World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands, the experienced coach Van Gaal had declared that Messi was not collaborating in the defensive aspect: “He doesn’t play much when the opponent has possession of the ball. That is also where our possibilities lie.” Messi heard it.
“I didn’t play hot. It was a bit what happened with Lewandowski. He bothers me when he talks to himself off the court and disrespects his opponent. I was never like that. A million things can happen on the field and it stays there. Before the game, I never did it and I don’t like it when they do it to me. I think (Van Gaal) did it a bit on purpose, the goalkeeper had also spoken. “I don’t like those things,” he acknowledged.
“El Topo Gigio was born to me there and I automatically regretted it. As soon as I did it I said ‘what an idiot (sic), what do I have to do. The only thing missing is that we don’t win.’ “Those things tend to happen,” He concluded, referring to the controversial celebration.
