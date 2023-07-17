Lionel Messi arrived at Inter Miami “with the desire to compete and win”. This was stated this Sunday in his presentation with the American team, which is going through the worst streak in its short history (2018) and accumulates 11 games without winning.

“The Unveil”, as the Argentine presentation act was called, featured fireworks, lights and musical presentations by Camilo, Tiago PZK and Paulo Londra, but it was blurred by a storm with lightning and waterspouts that forced to postpone the start and modify the programming of the event.

Finally, two hours later, it was carried out and among some of the pearls left by the announcement of the 36-year-old Argentine was theThe pipe that his own son made for him while he greeted the fans of the American team.

A ‘humiliation’ for the Argentine ’10’ in front of thousands in person and millions following him on television.

(You can read: Colombian women’s team, ready for the World Cup: this was their friendly vs. China).

Messi, ‘humiliated’ by his son in Miami

The footballer became part of Inter Miami.

Thiago Messi, 10 years old, the biggest “heir” of the Flea and Antonela Roccuzzo, took advantage of the distraction of the world champion with Argentina and passed the ball between his legs.

When Lionel Messi realized it, he turned to see the author of the event and smiled. The little boy celebrated with open arms.

Behind Thiago, who has just finished training at PSG, his father’s previous team, the striker’s other two sons also celebrated, Mateo (7) and Ciro Messi (4), present at the ad with their own Inter shirts Miami.

(You can read: Gerard Piqué “neglected” his children and Shakira traveled to Barcelona: a new controversy broke out).

“I am very happy to have chosen this project with my family”pointed out the man from Rosario from a packed DRV PNK Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale, north of Miami, during his official presentation as the brand new number ten of the Major League Soccer club.

More news

SPORTS

*With information from El País, from Uruguay.

From the Newspaper Group of America

(GDA)