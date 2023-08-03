Lionel Messi, huge: another couple of great goals with Inter Miami, video

In just his third game with the Inter Miami, Lionel Messi shone on Wednesday with two goals in the 3-1 victory against Orlando City, the neighbor and rival from the state of Florida (southeast), at the start of the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup.

The Argentine star, at 36, is for now exceeding the enormous expectations generated by his landing in the North American league (MLS). Together with his ex-partner from FC Barcelona Sergio Busquets, Messi has turned the worst team of the MLS season into one of those that has made it through the group stage of the Leagues Cup with most brilliance.

The Albiceleste captain made his debut by scoring the decisive goal in the 2-1 win against Cruz Azul and signed a brace to put the 4-0 win against Atlanta United on track, putting Inter on top of South Group 3.

Messi, brilliant

This Wednesday Messi scored again, once again to disappoint the Inter fans. It took only 7 minutes for Messi to receive a cross into Taylor’s area, lower the ball with his chest and define in a great way, for the partial 1-0.

But there was more in his repertoire. At minute 72, the Argentine star scored another great goal, a half volley, to score the third for his team.

