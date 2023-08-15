Lionel Messi: how much is it worth and what is a ‘suite’ like at the Inter Miami stadium? Video

25 days after his famous debut in United States, Lionel Messi can set foot on Tuesday in his first final with the Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup if he is capable of imposing himself on the field of Philadelphia Unioncurrent MLS runner-up

The other semifinal of this joint tournament between the MLS and the Mexican league will be played by Nashille SC and the ‘Rayados’ of Monterrey also on Tuesday.

Incredible

Messi, top scorer and absolute attraction of the competition, has catapulted a franchise that occupies the last place of the season in the MLS until placing it at the gates of the final on August 19 and also of qualifying for a regional tournament.

Photo: Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich. efe

With a win on Tuesday at the Subaru ParkInter would be guaranteed one of the three tickets offered by the Leagues Cup to the Champions Cup of the concacafthe access route to the desired showcase of the Fifa Club World Cup.

Well, Nessi has caused a lot of furor in the MLSin Miami, throughout the United States.

It is very expensive to go see it. Tickets have gone up a lot and people are making efforts to go to the stadium.

Although those who have, well, it’s just putting the dollars on the table and that’s it.

This is a sample. How much is it worth and what are you entitled to when you pay for a ‘suite’ in the state?

