Lionel Messi: how much is it worth and what is a ‘suite’ like at the Inter Miami stadium? Video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Lionel Messi.
Lionel Messi.
The Argentine is the top star of the MLS.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
25 days after his famous debut in United States, Lionel Messi can set foot on Tuesday in his first final with the Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup if he is capable of imposing himself on the field of Philadelphia Unioncurrent MLS runner-up
The other semifinal of this joint tournament between the MLS and the Mexican league will be played by Nashille SC and the ‘Rayados’ of Monterrey also on Tuesday.
(Mourning in the Colombian women’s team: Jorelyn Carabalí’s brother is murdered)(‘The real reason’: Jorelyn Carabalí’s family speaks after the murder of her brother)
Incredible
Messi, top scorer and absolute attraction of the competition, has catapulted a franchise that occupies the last place of the season in the MLS until placing it at the gates of the final on August 19 and also of qualifying for a regional tournament.
With a win on Tuesday at the Subaru ParkInter would be guaranteed one of the three tickets offered by the Leagues Cup to the Champions Cup of the concacafthe access route to the desired showcase of the Fifa Club World Cup.
Well, Nessi has caused a lot of furor in the MLSin Miami, throughout the United States.
It is very expensive to go see it. Tickets have gone up a lot and people are making efforts to go to the stadium.
Although those who have, well, it’s just putting the dollars on the table and that’s it.
This is a sample. How much is it worth and what are you entitled to when you pay for a ‘suite’ in the state?
(Jorelyn Carabalí leaves a heartbreaking message for the death of her brother)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lionel #Messi #worth #suite #Inter #Miami #stadium #Video
Leave a Reply