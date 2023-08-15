Tuesday, August 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lionel Messi: how much is it worth and what is a ‘suite’ like at the Inter Miami stadium? Video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Lionel Messi: how much is it worth and what is a ‘suite’ like at the Inter Miami stadium? Video

Close


Close

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi.

The Argentine is the top star of the MLS.

25 days after his famous debut in United States, Lionel Messi can set foot on Tuesday in his first final with the Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup if he is capable of imposing himself on the field of Philadelphia Unioncurrent MLS runner-up

See also  Iraq: At Least Two Injured in Attack Near US Embassy

The other semifinal of this joint tournament between the MLS and the Mexican league will be played by Nashille SC and the ‘Rayados’ of Monterrey also on Tuesday.
(Mourning in the Colombian women’s team: Jorelyn Carabalí’s brother is murdered)(‘The real reason’: Jorelyn Carabalí’s family speaks after the murder of her brother)

Incredible

Messi, top scorer and absolute attraction of the competition, has catapulted a franchise that occupies the last place of the season in the MLS until placing it at the gates of the final on August 19 and also of qualifying for a regional tournament.

Lionel Messi
Photo:

Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich. efe

With a win on Tuesday at the Subaru ParkInter would be guaranteed one of the three tickets offered by the Leagues Cup to the Champions Cup of the concacafthe access route to the desired showcase of the Fifa Club World Cup.

Well, Nessi has caused a lot of furor in the MLSin Miami, throughout the United States.

It is very expensive to go see it. Tickets have gone up a lot and people are making efforts to go to the stadium.

Although those who have, well, it’s just putting the dollars on the table and that’s it.

See also  Trump calls impeachment in classified files case 'egregious abuse of power'

This is a sample. How much is it worth and what are you entitled to when you pay for a ‘suite’ in the state?
(Jorelyn Carabalí leaves a heartbreaking message for the death of her brother)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Lionel #Messi #worth #suite #Inter #Miami #stadium #Video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“National Bonds” enhances the financial security of “ports, customs and free zone” employees

"National Bonds" enhances the financial security of "ports, customs and free zone" employees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result