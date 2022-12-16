The old controversy between the boxer was revived Canelo Alvarez and Lionel Messi, after Argentina’s victory over Mexico in the Qatar World Cup.

Canelo, in his social networks, launched against Messi, who in a video is seen kicking the shirt of the Central American team.

“Did you see Messi cleaning the floor with our shirt and flag? Just as I respect Argentina, Mexico has to respect. I’m not talking about the country (Argentina) I’m talking about Messi because of his blowjob he gave,” Canelo said on his Twitter account.

In another trill, Canelo went further: “Let him ask God that he doesn’t find it for me!!”, wrote the boxer.

Does an idol fall? 👀 A video of the Argentine star, Lionel Messi, is circulating on the networks, kicking the Mexico shirt during the celebration of yesterday’s victory against our team. Was it on purpose? 🫣 pic.twitter.com/MC4vrcZsb8 — Explosion Sports #Qatar2022 (@ExplosionSport1) November 28, 2022

Then, everything became clear, the World Cup continued and Messi is now ready to play the final with France.

It is already known that while in Argentina the party for the arrival in the World Cup final in Qatar is lived 24 hours, at the headquarters of the Cup some of the relatives of the players who accompany them do not have a good time.

The moment

Most are accompanied at the headquarters and have moments to share with them. Social networks have served to learn some intimate things about the players.

One of them is Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, who with his family attends the games and even takes time to go to one or another shopping center.

And at one of those moments, she ran into a Mexican fan who identifies himself as Edgar Ortiz, a native of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.

The fan took his cell phone and began to speak to Antonela Roccuzzo.

“Hello, Antonela, greetings to Mexico! We want to apologize for Messi. Because it’s not true, right? Thank you!” she told him.

She looked at him and gave him a slight smile, but continued on her way without exchanging a word.

