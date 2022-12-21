🚨🇦🇷 Paris Saint-Germain reached a verbal agreement with Lionel Messi to extend the contract. It’s a verbal pact to continue together. #PSG

No decision yet on right of contract & salary, it will be decided in a new meeting soon.

Al Khelaifi and Campos, working on it. pic.twitter.com/upho1SCc7P

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 21, 2022