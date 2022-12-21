Lionel Messi is living the happiest days of his career as a footballer after winning the World Cup with the Argentine National Team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Despite the fact that the Argentine footballer was focused on the tournament with the albiceleste, the questions surrounding his future did not stop appearing considering that his initial contract with PSG ended after the 2022/23 season.
Rumors placed him at Inter Miami in the MLS where David Beckham’s team had the objective of turning the Argentine star into the face of the North American league with the aim of establishing him as the face of the next World Cup that will be played. in the United States, Mexico and Canada. It was also rumored about a possible return to FC Barcelona.
But none of this will end up happening, at least in the near future. This is because the recent world champion would have a word agreement with the Parisian club to renew his contract. This is confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, the transfer specialist, on his official Twitter account.
It is not known the duration or the salary that he will receive in this new renewal but what seems to be certain is that Lionel Messi will continue playing in the football of the European elite with the intention of fulfilling his next two goals: winning the first UEFA Champions League in the history of PSG and win the Ballon d’Or again.
What is certain is that we will see the best player of all time shining at the highest level for a while longer. That’s how spectacular Lionel Messi’s career is.
