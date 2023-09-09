Lionel Messi has a doll that talks and is a sensation in the market and on the networks

Saturday, September 9, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
September 9, 2023
in Sports
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has a doll.

Lionel Messi has a doll.

It is a stuffed animal that has its own voice and leaves a message to buyers.

Since his arrival in Miami Lionel Messi has become, as expected, a sensation. The Inter fans are revolutionized by his presence and he has not disappointed.

(You may be interested in: Lionel Messi and another painting: great goal from a free kick against Ecuador, video)

Messi has responded with goals, assists, luxurious plays and with victories that already excite the fans of the pink MLS team.

The new sensation around the Argentine star is a doll that went on the market with the figure of the soccer player. The most curious and striking thing is that The plush has Lionel Messi’s own voice.

But that’s nothing, this small version of Messi It leaves a striking good night message for its owner.

“Good night, champion, Leo, player of Inter Miami, greets you. Before you go to sleep, I wanted to tell you that I am proud of you, of everything you are achieving. Tomorrow will be a day to continue fighting for your dreams. Take good care of yourself”says little Messi when his chest is squeezed.

The doll is already a sensation in the market, since it is sold online, and Messi’s greeting is going viral on social networks.

