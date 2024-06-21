Lionel Messi never tires of breaking records. This Thursday he became the player with the most games played in the history of the Copa América, in the match in which Argentina defeated Canada 2-0.

Messi, at 36, is playing in his seventh Cup and the match against Canada was the 35th of his career, surpassing the 34 played by Chilean goalkeeper Sergio Livingstone, between 1941 and 1953.

Lionel Messi statistics against Canada Photo:SofaScore Share

This is how Lionel Messi spoke about the victory against Canada in Argentina’s debut

The Inter Miami player acknowledged that they had difficulties achieving victory against Canada in the inaugural match of the Copa América, which was played this Thursday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

“We knew it was going to be like this. We knew what Canada was capable of. It was a match as we expected, very hard, very physical, the first half especially, there were few spaces. Luckily we found something quick in the second half and we were able play a little better,” said Messi, in statements to the official Conmebol signal.

Messi, who said the game was “intense and physically strong” was key in Argentina’s two goal actions: The play for the first goal came from his feet, looking for Alexis MacAllister. The Liverpool player received and saw the entry of Julián Álvarez, whom he enabled with a soft touch to score 1-0, in the 49th minute.

He also provided the assist for the second goal, leaving Lautaro Martínez one-on-one with Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau in the 88th.

The only thing left pending for Messi was the goal. He missed twice. However, he acknowledged that the team’s patience was key to getting the first three points in this edition.

“We have been doing that for a long time. We have the patience to have the ball, to move from one side to the other. Sometimes it was difficult for us to find the spaces,” he insisted.

“Most of the rivals play us differently when they play against us and we have to try to continue having that patience and having control for when our opportunities arrive,” he concluded.

When will Argentina’s next match be in the Copa América?

A total of 70,564 spectators came to the Atlanta stadium to see the opening of the Cup and the debut of Argentina, which will play its second game on Tuesday against Chile in New Jersey.

Argentina vs. game statistics Canada Photo:SofaScore Share

