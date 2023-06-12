Argentine soccer player Lionel Messi was received with enormous enthusiasm in China, where the Argentine National Team will play a friendly against Australia on Thursday. However, before these expressions of affection from the people, he suffered a mishap with the immigration authorities of that country.

Messi arrived in his private plane to join the National Team. However, he was detained upon landing in China. The reason? He did not have a visa to enter that country.

Everything was born, according to press reports, as a result of a confusion by the Argentine player: “Messi did not have the document, because he believed that he did not need it, that his Spanish community passport would suffice, but it really allows him to enter other countries as Taiwan”, wrote the portal Medio Tiempo.



“Lionel thought that Taiwan belonged to China, but the authorities of this country helped him and they were only detained for a couple of hours,” added the same medium.

After overcoming the immigration problem, Messi received enormous expressions of affection.

“Messi! Messi!” Shouted hundreds of fans waiting at the airport, wearing Argentina’s albiceleste striped shirt with Rosario’s number 10, according to viral images published on social networks.

Several hundred more fans were waiting in front of his hotel, near the banks of the Liangma River, where many Beijingers go for a walk. Several banners wished in English and Spanish the welcome to the seven times Ballon d’Or.

The Chinese fans, calm and rather reserved at first, suddenly began to shout the name of their idol at the top of their lungs, believing that the bus with the Argentine star was arriving. confirmed the AFP.

A tide of selfie sticks and phones rippled as crowds poured into the lobby of the hotel where the world champion is staying, hoping to see him… to no avail. “I have waited from 9:00 am to noon,” Liu Yuheng, dressed in the FC Barcelona jersey, told AFP, the team in which he

Messi spent most of his career.

Chinese fans crowded to receive Lionel Messi. See also China: Quarantines return in Beijing due to new coronavirus outbreak Photo: Mark R. Cristino. efe

“I thought he would come through the front door and not the back door. I was a little disappointed not to see him,” laments the 26-year-old. “Since I couldn’t buy a ticket for the game, I have reserved a room in the same hotel as

Messi and expected to see him,” he explains.

When is Argentina’s friendly in China?

Argentina will meet on June 15 in a friendly against Australia at the Workers’ Stadium in Beijing, recently renovated and with a capacity of 68,000 spectators.

The match will mark the great return of international soccer to China after three years of covid health restrictions that emptied stadiums and led to an avalanche of cancellations of sports competitions.

Although friendly, the match is a rematch of the round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar-2022, where Argentina eliminated the Oceanic team 2-1.

The arrival in China of the leader of the world champions was the most discussed issue on the Weibo social network at noon.

“Yes or yes I want to see Messi,” wrote an Internet user. “I still feel the emotion of the match that consecrated Argentina in the World Cup,” said another, referring to the memorable final won on penalties by Messi and his team against France in December.

The local media point out that this is Messi’s 7th trip to

China, although the last one dates back to 2017. It will also be Messi’s first match after leaving Paris SG and announcing that he will continue his career at Inter Miami.

The team led by Lionel Scaloni will play another friendly match against Indonesia in Jakarta on June 19 as part of this Asian tour.

SPORTS

with AFP