Lionel Messi awards and stats

FC Barcelona: 778 games, 672 goals, 303 assists

35 prizes, of which ten times La Liga and four times the Champions League

Paris Saint Germain: 75 games, 32 goals, 35 assists

Three prizes, including two times the Ligue 1

Inter Miami CF: 7 games, 10 goals, 1 assists

Win Leagues Cup

Argentina: 175 caps, 103 goals, 56 assists

Copa America in 2021, World Champion in 2022

Individual: 1057 games, 822 goals, 396 assists

Seven Ballon d’Or, three FIFA Player of the Year, three UEFA Player of the Year

23 times top scorer of a tournament/competition, eight of which in La Liga