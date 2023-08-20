Lionel Messi awards and stats
FC Barcelona: 778 games, 672 goals, 303 assists
35 prizes, of which ten times La Liga and four times the Champions League
Paris Saint Germain: 75 games, 32 goals, 35 assists
Three prizes, including two times the Ligue 1
Inter Miami CF: 7 games, 10 goals, 1 assists
Win Leagues Cup
Argentina: 175 caps, 103 goals, 56 assists
Copa America in 2021, World Champion in 2022
Individual: 1057 games, 822 goals, 396 assists
Seven Ballon d’Or, three FIFA Player of the Year, three UEFA Player of the Year
23 times top scorer of a tournament/competition, eight of which in La Liga
