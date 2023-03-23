Lionel Messi returned to his native Argentina with the intention of celebrating with his followers the victory of the Qatar World Cup 2022through two friendly matches of the Albiceleste. This event is of great importance for the fans, this return allows Messi being close to your family and friends in your hometown, rosary beadsdespite the confusing incident that occurred on March 3rdwhen unknown persons shot at the shutters of a store belonging to his in-laws and left a written threat.

Despite the commotion caused by this incident, the father of Lionel Messi assured the press that he will not change his son’s relationship with rosary beads and that he will continue to visit the city without custody. Messi’s family has also stated that this incident was used to create an internal conflict of social and political profiles in rosary beadswhich has been plagued by drug-criminal violence.

Messi will appear in the Monumental Stadium of Buenos Aires for the first match of the Argentina National Team against Panamain which 83,000 viewers will witness the game and millions more will watch it on open television, according to a government decision. This match will be the first played by the Argentine team after winning the world Cup against France.

We recommend you read

The second friendly match will be against curacao in it Mother of Cities Stadium of Santiago del Estero. This match will take place after a crowd of five million people prevented the movement of the bus of the National selection from the AFA until the May Plaza in the center of Buenos Aires. Lionel Messi he was able to see the crowd from a helicopter.