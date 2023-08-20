Inter Miami, with Lionel Messi, achieved the first title in its history: they beat Nashville SC 10-9 on penalty kicks to be crowned Leagues Cup champion.

With a great goal from Messi, Inter Miami left this Saturday at halftime in the Leagues Cup final leading 0-1 against Nashville.

The team from the country’s capital, driven by the great atmosphere at Geodis Park in Nashville, started the match with a solid and compact pressure in which the team in pink got bogged down.

Messi went practically unnoticed in the first 20 minutes and without being able to find the ball, but in the 23rd minute he caught a rebound on the edge of the local area, cut through the center-back Walker Zimmerman and connected a beautiful shot directly into the top corner.

This is the tenth goal for the Argentine star in seven games since he landed at Inter Miami.

In the second half, a goal by Fabrice Picault, at 57, brought the game to a tiebreaker.

Both founded in 2020, both Inter Miami and Nashville seek the first title for their showcases in the Leagues Cup final. In the end, it was Inter who claimed the title, when Nashville goalkeeper Elliott Panicco missed the charge on him.

with Efe