Saturday, July 22, 2023
Lionel Messi: from the bench, this was his emotional reaction to the Inter Miami goal

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Lionel Messi: from the bench, this was his emotional reaction to the Inter Miami goal

Lionel Messi

Messi celebrates the goal.

Messi celebrates the goal.

The Argentine star started the match as a substitute.

Leo Messi and Sergio Busquets They leave this Friday as substitutes in their first game with Inter Miami. The Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino did not include his two star reinforcements already available in his starting eleven, since Jordi Alba, whose signing was announced this Thursday, is not yet ready to enter the call-up.

Inter Miami welcomes the Mexican Cruz Azul this Friday at the DRV PNK Stadium on the opening day of the Leagues Cup, a new tournament in which all the MLS and Liga MX teams compete. The expectation surrounding this match is enormous since Messi, even if he is a replacement, is expected to play his first minutes in the pink Inter Miami shirt.

first celebration

Messi, from the bench, reacted with emotion to his team’s first goal, scored by robert taylorat minute 44.

SPORTS

