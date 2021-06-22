“What happens to him that does not perform in the National Team?”; “Why don’t you play the same as in Barcelona?”; “Do you feel like playing with your country’s jersey?”. They are just some of the pretexts that are heard on a Monday in the streets of Argentina. Lionel Messi, from the beginning of the Copa América, was in charge of continuing to demonstrate the opposite and against Paraguay he still increased his figure: he broke a record difficult to equal.
The Rosario was in doubt for the third date of the oldest selection contest, but minutes before the beginning the opposite was confirmed: he chose not to rest. Those of us who are faithful to No. 10 will say that he couldn’t handle anxiety. Yesterday, as soon as the initial whistle of Jesús Valenzuela sounded, Messi surpassed Javier Mascherano in a ranking: he became, with 147 matches played, in the player with more presences in the history of the Argentina Selection.
Gone was that auspicious debut where he was expelled, 92 seconds after entry, in a friendly against Hungary and the feints, off the field of play, already with responsibilities loaded on his shoulders -until he brought employees up to date-, to abandon the mantle Albiceleste for sports frustrations. The flea, days to meet 34 years Far from his family, his most precious treasure, he is still mad to leave a trophy that will remember his name for life in the showcase of his country.
“I would exchange all the Ballons d’Or to win the World Cup with Argentina”
– Lionel Messi, on Radio La Red (2014)
How much money does Lionel Messi make?
How much money does Leo Messi earn per year, month, day and hour
Lionel Messi signed the tattoo to the Brazilian fan that went viral
Lionel Messi signed the tattoo to the Brazilian fan that went viral in the last hours. The captain of the Argentine national team and a new sign of leadership
The formation of the Argentine National Team against Paraguay: Leo Messi, the only doubt
Facing a new clash for the Copa América, Lionel Scaloni will have to decide with which footballers he will take to the field vs. Paraguay. Get to know them …
I do not want to get excited, but Lionel Messi prevents me: the “10” ripped it apart for the Argentine victory against Uruguay
I do not want to get excited, but Lionel Messi prevents me: the “10” ripped it apart for the Argentine victory against Uruguay
While the masked users in anonymous accounts and the serial haters of life are in charge of discussing it, the little one who was not sheltered, yes, on Argentine soil, when he needed treatment to play ball, decides to postpone special dates (Día del Father, birthday), luxury vacations and rest with your loved ones, for a title here and in the passing leaves traces.
Another day when the left-hander writes a sheet, in addition -among others- of the top scorer (73 annotations), in the historical book of the AFA. It shows on the court. The aura is different. I do not know if it will be because of the spiritual presence of Diego Armando Maradona that is going flying through the air or simply because it is free of all pressure. But Lionel Messi, far from being finished, delivers his last cartridges with a semblance of a Legend.
Leave a Reply