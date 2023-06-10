Major League Soccer has been a notable part of the soccer landscape for over a decade, with many big names choosing to end their careers there.
It currently hosts the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Lorenzo Insigne and Christian Benteke, while legends like Thierry Henry and David Villa have also played in the United States.
However, arguably the biggest name in soccer history will now land in MLS.
Lionel Messi has announced his decision to sign for Inter Miami and now a new focus will be placed on soccer -or soccer- in the United States thanks to the arrival of the World Cup winner
He joins an Inter Miami situated right at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Phil Neville was recently sacked by club co-owner David Beckham so Messi will not be joining a stable ship
A return home to Barcelona was thwarted by the Catalan club’s poor finances, while offers from Saudi Arabia also poured in, but he has chosen a route that he believes will keep him at the right level of fitness for the upcoming Copa América with Argentina. .
While there are fewer than you might expect, there are a handful of familiar faces that Messi will be up against when he starts playing for Inter Miami. Here are the former Barcelona players and current Argentinian players you will face in MLS.
Surprisingly, the only current MLS player who has been Messi’s teammate at Barcelona is Riqui Puig. His career has taken a rather unusual trajectory.
Having joined Barcelona’s academy in 2013, he spent nine years at the club overall and made 42 La Liga appearances. As is often the case with any young Barcelona midfielder who shows promise, there was a period when many thought he could be a key first-team player for years to come.
Things didn’t turn out that way, and as part of the effort to save money and create room in the salary budget for other players in the summer of 2022, Puig was sent to the LA Galaxy on a free transfer. It’s rare for a player to join MLS from Europe at age 20, but Puig chose that over possible European moves.
He has started 93% of the LA Galaxy’s games so far this season, but they are bottom of the Western Conference. If the form of Inter Miami and the LA Galaxy continues like this, neither will reach the final series and Puig and Messi will not be able to face each other.
A favorite of many Football Manager players, Thiago Almada is a talented attacking midfielder who will likely end up in Europe in the very near future. He came to the Argentine team Vélez Sarsfield and the best clubs like Manchester United have been waiting for the player.
Instead, he chose to head north and sign for Atlanta United in Georgia for a fee of €14.55 million. This surprised a lot of people, but he has posted impressive attacking numbers and he will be a more complete and experienced footballer when he decides to return to Europe.
He had six goals and seven assists in his first MLS campaign in 2022 in 29 games, but he already broke that record in 2023. In the first 14 games, he had seven goals and seven assists, further proving that he might as well be in a move to Europe if he continues to impress.
Due to the sheer amount of attacking talent in the Argentina squad, Almada has only made three appearances, scoring in a friendly against Panama and also playing six minutes of the 2022 World Cup group stage against Poland.
Inter Miami beat Atlanta 2-1 earlier this season and Messi and Almada are set to battle it out on September 17 in Georgia.
This one is a bit misleading as Luciano Acosta has never been on the same team as Lionel Messi. That being said, he is a prominent Argentinian player in MLS and Messi is likely familiar with him.
The attacking midfielder has been with FC Cincinnati since March 2021 and is the team captain. He has tallied 25 goals and 23 assists during his two and a half seasons with the Ohio club. Messi will face Acosta on October 8 in a home game.
