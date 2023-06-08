Lionel Messi, first card of the luxury team that Miami wants to put together, who else?

Lionel Messi I announce that I made the decision to play for him inter miami of Major League Soccer, according to the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

“I made the decision that I’m going to Miami,” Messi said in an interview.

The way

“It’s not 100 percent closed yet, but we decided to keep the road there.”

The BBC previously reported that Messi would sign for Inter Miami, rejecting a deal from Saudi Arabia that would have paid him $400 million a year.

The Argentine star is being offered profit-sharing deals with Adidas and Apple, The Athletic reported, citing people familiar with the transaction.

Messi could also get a stake in Inter Miami, according to ESPN, joining the current owners. David Beckham and the Mas family.

what’s coming

Miami does not have a large roster and players like Drake Callender, DeAndre Yedlin, Sergey Kristov, Kamal Miller, Franco Negri, but the arrival of Messi leaves the doors open to other great footballers. ]

There is already talk of the option of having Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez Another old acquaintance would be added to that list, Cesc Fàbregas.

