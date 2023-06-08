Thursday, June 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lionel Messi, first card of the luxury team that Miami wants to put together, who else?

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 8, 2023
in Sports
0
Lionel Messi, first card of the luxury team that Miami wants to put together, who else?


close

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi.

Photo:

AFP, Inter Miami Twitter

Lionel Messi.

The Argentine will be the main man.

Lionel Messi I announce that I made the decision to play for him inter miami of Major League Soccer, according to the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

“I made the decision that I’m going to Miami,” Messi said in an interview.
(Lionel Messi confirms that he will be a new Inter Miami player: ‘I’m not going back to Barça’) (Piqué and Clara Chía get tired and call for justice: the latest controversy breaks out after Shakira)

See also  The gold rush returns to California: this is how they are looking for it in streams

The way

“It’s not 100 percent closed yet, but we decided to keep the road there.”

The BBC previously reported that Messi would sign for Inter Miami, rejecting a deal from Saudi Arabia that would have paid him $400 million a year.

The Argentine star is being offered profit-sharing deals with Adidas and Apple, The Athletic reported, citing people familiar with the transaction.

Messi could also get a stake in Inter Miami, according to ESPN, joining the current owners. David Beckham and the Mas family.

what’s coming

Miami does not have a large roster and players like Drake Callender, DeAndre Yedlin, Sergey Kristov, Kamal Miller, Franco Negri, but the arrival of Messi leaves the doors open to other great footballers. ]

There is already talk of the option of having Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez Another old acquaintance would be added to that list, Cesc Fàbregas.

(Controversy over intimate video of player expelled from Junior with alleged cheerleader)
(Barcelona, ​​hard on Lionel Messi: he preferred football “with less demand”)

See also  Luis Díaz: the strong blow that has suspended his season with Liverpool

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Lionel #Messi #card #luxury #team #Miami #put

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Beyond Uighurs: Persecuted Hui minority fights for religious freedom in China

Beyond Uighurs: Persecuted Hui minority fights for religious freedom in China

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result