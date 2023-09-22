Lionel Andrés Messi, the best football player on the planet, gave a very relaxed interview to Migue Granados at his home in Miami, for the streaming medium OLGA, where he left many titles, both related to his football career and his private life, taking shots at Paris Saint Germain, responding to Newell’s Old Boys, and more.
“It happened like that, the truth is it was not as I expected but I always say that things happen for a reason and although I was not well there I had to be world champion while there”began the “10” in his dialogue with Migue when he asked him if with the “Monday newspaper” he would have liked not to go through the French institution. “Everything happens for a reason and if it had to be like this…”, he claimed.
“I was the only player who did not have recognition of the 25 players, but nothing happens…” He then launched, in one of the harshest phrases that can be remembered. “The truth is that I was good with him and with everyone, but it was understandable, I was in the place where we had won the final and it was our fault that they had not been world champions again”he explained about his former teammate and rival in the Qatar 2022 final, Kylian Mbappé.
“We get up at 7 with the baby, we have breakfast, we take him to school and I go to training.”
“I return home at 1 PM, we eat with Antonela there, we go to take a nap, we watch something on TV. We watch series, movies, whatever. And at 3 we go to pick up the kids from school and take them to training. Thiago plays at 11 years old and Mateo at 8-9 years old. The club offered us to put them there because somewhere else it was going to be a mess.”
“They really like football, they grew up with it. Since they were born they have watched football.”
“It’s comfortable that they train at the club because they are in the same place that I am and I already know them. It is very cute”.
“You live differently, that’s why the decision not to continue in Europe. Although my personality is that I want to win and I am competitive, at a certain point it is more relaxed. I don’t realize if I lower my level, I prepare and play the same as always. I have more years. I have a thousand games behind me and time passes for everyone.”
“I think I’m a good father. I think I try to involve my children in the values that were taught to me when I was little. Follow the line for the club where I grew up too, Barcelona’s values are very important and marked, I left when I was 13 years old. I’m not worried about what happens to them. The typical thing they say, small children, small problems and then bigger ones. At the moment they are controllable.”
“Thiago was the one we instilled the most in as a child, as he is the greatest. The brothers followed his line. I don’t have that problem (that they want to have everything). They are clear in that sense. Thiago has a lot to do with it, because of who he is. Thiago doesn’t want anything to do with being “Messi’s son”, he doesn’t like him. They had the first game and Thiago doesn’t look away from you. Mateo comes in and he looks at you, he greets you, he applauds, he makes a play and he looks at you. They are different personalities. The other little one is terrible but he is defining himself, he is 5 years old.”
“Thiago finds it much more difficult to talk, but with Antonela he has more confidence to tell her things.”
“Antonela is a good mother, I admire her completely. She spends 24 hours with them, we are away a lot of the time. Trips, matches, National Team, preseason, sometimes we go away for a month, a month and a half and she is there all day. I have spent the whole day with the three of them and I give it to you…”
“You have to stop Mateo because he tells you everything, he doesn’t stop and talk. Ciro is also more reserved, he talks but not about himself, he talks about others.”
“We would like to have a baby again. “We are not in the search, but we are going to see if the baby arrives.”
“I don’t know if I’ll arrive, I already said it. I’m not thinking about it yet because it’s far away, I am thinking about the Copa América, the goal is to get to the Copa América in the United States well. It’s going to be nice because we spent the Centenario Cup that we played here, which was very nice, we lost the final but we enjoyed the process a lot, there are stadiums, atmosphere, trips, it’s nice. After the Copa América we will see, it depends on how I feel. Years have passed and we have to see how I feel. Maybe in the league the pace of the games is different. I will see the day by day as I find myself. “There are still 3 years to go.”
“There was always the fact on a personal level, especially after having been world champion, of being able to enjoy Argentine soccer, playing at Newell’s because I was little and went to the field there. It was my dream to play there, but I don’t know what Fideo will do (due to his possible return to Rosario Central).”
