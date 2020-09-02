After skipping the mandatory corona test, Lionel Messi does not participate in FC Barcelona training. The continued refusal could bring the superstar a record fine.

D.he struggle for the world’s best player will probably keep the courts busy. The positions of Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona are so deadlocked that a mutual agreement on the question of the future employer is more than difficult.

Messi, six-time world footballer and next to the Dutchman Johan Cruyff, who died in 2016, the greatest icon of the club, is now creating facts. After canceling his contract last week, he did not take part in the first training session of the Spanish runners-up in preparation for the new season.

Coach Ronald Koeman led his first session on Monday evening at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training center with 19 professionals, the club announced. The former Schalke Ivan Rakitic was absent with the club’s permission, it said. According to media reports, the 32-year-old’s return to Europa League winners Sevilla FC is almost perfect.

Messi was also absent from the second practice session on Tuesday. As on the day before, only 19 professionals were available to Koeman.

Punishment suggests Messi’s salary

The conflict over Messi escalated on Sunday. The professional initially stayed away from the mandatory corona tests. A little later, the professional league announced that the player was not allowed to go free of charge against his will. In the 33-year-old’s contract, which is valid until June 2021, a replacement clause is anchored, which is still valid. LaLiga does not mention the amount, but according to media reports it amounts to 700 million euros.

Lionel Messi and his current employer have long since lost mutual respect Source: AP

The club insists that the club that wants to sign Messi pay that amount. One does not want to negotiate, it said.

If Messi were to skip further training sessions, he would be guilty of a serious breach of contract. According to Spanish labor law, unexcused absence from work for three days in a row can be punished with a fine of 25 percent of the monthly salary.

The financial sanction would be quite substantial. From Catalonia it is said that if Messi continued to refuse, he would lose an amount of 850,000 euros for September alone. And so the boycott of the 33-year-old exceptional player also reveals the immense base salary: 3.4 million euros per month, 40.8 million euros per year.

His “uprising” could also cost Messi the love of Barcelona fans. In an online survey by the Catalan sports newspaper “Mundo Deportivo” on Monday, almost 78 percent of more than 36,000 participants said they could not approve of Messi’s behavior.