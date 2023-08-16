Can you really say that the greatest soccer player that ever lived has conquered the United States? Has he really done it? The Argentine’s quick start to Inter Miami has not come as a surprise to the rest of the soccer world.

It hasn’t even been a year since Messi was confounding the world’s best defenders on the biggest stage while completing a World Cup fairy tale in Qatar. He remains the most magical footballer on the planet and has shown in his short time in North America that he has much more going for him at the elite level.

His career at Inter Miami began with nine goals in six games.. The Argentine’s influence has transformed the team into a competent unit, and a Leagues Cup final awaits them. Messi’s goal that capped off his side’s 4-0 win over FC Charlotte may have initially seemed routine, but it was actually a historically significant goal, preceded by the one he scored yesterday against Philadelphia.

His 100th goal of the current decade (which takes into account all official goals for club and country) meant that he joined an esteemed list of icons whose long but majestic careers saw their goals span three decades. Real Madrid legends Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskas each reached 100 goals in the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s, with the latter reaching 724 in his career. Di Stefano, who also excelled as a midfielder, scored 531 goals in his career.

Those two were soon joined by the all-powerful Pelé, who nearly made this list after scoring just 100 in the ’70s. Most of the Brazilian’s stellar work came in the ’60s when he scored 437 goals, including 50 for the selection.

Romario then became fourth as his career spanned into the 21st century following devastating 1990s pageantry at PSV and Barcelona. The Brazilian forward scored 402 goals in the 1990s before his return to Brazil ensured his goalscoring tally remained supreme in the 2000s. Some of the best seasons of his long career came in the 30 years

And now Messi has joined the list. It will surely add a lot more to his current tally for the 2020s, with the Argentine perhaps aiming to surpass the 169 goals he scored in the 1990s. Matching the 546 he scored in the 2010s might be beyond him now.