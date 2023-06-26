With videoLionel Messi turned 36 on Saturday and has a short holiday before he starts his adventure at Inter Miami, but the world champion is certainly not taking it easy. This weekend he participated in the testimonials of Maxi Rodríguez and Juan Román Riquelme, his former teammates in the Argentina national team. He scored well in both games.

Maxi Rodríguez (42) already played his last professional game for Newell’s Old Boys on November 27, 2021 at the age of forty, but the former right winger of Espanyol, Atlético Madrid, Liverpool and Argentina (57 international matches) kept patience for another year and a half for his farewell match. Lionel Messi (on his 36th birthday) and Ángel Di María, just like their good friend Maxi children of Rosario, also had to be present and that was finally the case on the Dutch night from Saturday to Sunday. Big names such as Martín Demichelis, Gabriel Heinze, Lionel Scaloni, Gabriel Batistuta, David Trezeguet, Éver Banega and Leandro Paredes also took part in the packed Estadio Marcelo Bielsa, where 42,000 Newell’s fans enjoyed Messi’s actions. The world champion took a flawless hat-trick, including a beautiful lob and free kick.



Riquelme gets La Bombonera full

Messi immediately flew on from Rosario to the capital Buenos Aires on Sunday morning, where he kicked off on Sunday evening in front of 55,000 spectators in La Bombonera. An evening was organized there for Juan Román Riquelme, who shares his birthday with Messi and turned 45 on Saturday. It was not exactly a farewell game, because the former playmaker retired in 2015 and is now vice-chairman of Boca Juniors. His testimonial was already planned five years ago, but a Copa Libertadores final against rival River Plate that got out of hand came in between and then corona followed. Yet club icon Riquelme managed to easily fill the magical La Bombonera eight years in his last official match and attract millions of television viewers.



That was not entirely surprising with, in addition to Messi, national coach Lionel Scaloni, his assistants Pablo Aimar and Walter Samuel, Fernando Gago, Javier Saviola, Lucho González, Esteban Cambiasso and also Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes on the field in La Boca, the old port district of the Argentine capital. After his goals in Rosario, Messi also scored in Buenos Aires about twenty hours later. Twelve minutes after the break, he made it 4-2 on behalf of 'Team Argentina', shortly after Riquelme had scored nicely for 'Team Boca Juniors'. It eventually became 4-3 for Riquelme's team, who won the Copa Libertadores in 2000, 2001 and 2007 with Boca Juniors and also played for FC Barcelona, ​​Villarreal and Argentinos Juniors.



Messi played in 33 of his 175 international matches alongside Maxi Rodríguez, who reached his international highlight with a beautiful volley against Mexico in the round of 16 of the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Messi played 27 international matches with Riquelme, but the two have a good relationship especially because they won Olympic gold together in Beijing in August 2008. Riquelme was then a dispensation player at the age of thirty, Messi was just 21 years old at the time.



Messi will be presented as a player of Inter Miami on Sunday, July 16, Argentine media report.

Debut for Inter Miami next month

Messi will be presented as a player of Inter Miami on Sunday, July 16, Argentine media report. He can then make his debut for the club of chairman David Beckham on Friday 21 July in the home game against Charlotte FC. Inter Miami, which also signed Sergio Busquets, is bottom of the Eastern Conference in the MLS with 15 points after 18 games. Phil Neville was recently sacked by his former teammate and good friend David Beckham, leaving Javier Morales as interim manager at the club where Nick Marsman is reserve goalkeeper.



