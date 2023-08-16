Lionel Messi does not fail: another spectacular goal with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi He can qualify this Tuesday for his first final with Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup if he wins the Philadelphia Union stadium, where the MLS runner-up remains undefeated in his last 15 games.

Coach Gerardo Martino repeats the starting eleven of the 4-0 win against Charlotte in the quarterfinals, with Messi sharing the attack with the Venezuelan Josef Martínez, the Spanish Sergio Busquets directing operations in midfield and his compatriot Jordi Alba on the side left.

Shortly after, the Mexican team Monterrey will look for the other ticket to the final at the Nasvhille SC stadium.

The winners of Tuesday’s matches, who will face each other in Saturday’s final with a venue yet to be decided, will automatically earn a ticket to the Concacaf Champions Cup, the gateway to the coveted FIFA Club World Cup showcase. .

Should they lose at Subaru Park in Philadelphia, Inter will still be fighting for a third spot in Concacaf’s top club tournament in Saturday’s third-place game against Nasvhille SC or Monterrey.

another goal

Lionel Messi never disappoints. And he continues in his brilliant scoring moment, as he scored the second goal for Inter.

And it was a great goal, a powerful shot from medium distance down and a stick, to make it 0-2.

Messi’s new goal at Miami Inter Far and tight shot. Late reaction from the goalkeeper. Miami Inter wins it walking 0-2 in 25′.pic.twitter.com/MCcULEm1RS — Raúl Zambrano Cabello (@RaulZambrano7) August 15, 2023

