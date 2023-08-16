Wednesday, August 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Lionel Messi does not fail: another spectacular goal with Inter Miami

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Lionel Messi does not fail: another spectacular goal with Inter Miami

Close


Close

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi

The Argentine star does not stop dazzling in his new team.

Lionel Messi He can qualify this Tuesday for his first final with Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup if he wins the Philadelphia Union stadium, where the MLS runner-up remains undefeated in his last 15 games.

See also  The three preparation matches of the Mexican team heading to Qatar 2022

Coach Gerardo Martino repeats the starting eleven of the 4-0 win against Charlotte in the quarterfinals, with Messi sharing the attack with the Venezuelan Josef Martínez, the Spanish Sergio Busquets directing operations in midfield and his compatriot Jordi Alba on the side left.

Shortly after, the Mexican team Monterrey will look for the other ticket to the final at the Nasvhille SC stadium.

The winners of Tuesday’s matches, who will face each other in Saturday’s final with a venue yet to be decided, will automatically earn a ticket to the Concacaf Champions Cup, the gateway to the coveted FIFA Club World Cup showcase. .

Should they lose at Subaru Park in Philadelphia, Inter will still be fighting for a third spot in Concacaf’s top club tournament in Saturday’s third-place game against Nasvhille SC or Monterrey.

another goal

Lionel Messi never disappoints. And he continues in his brilliant scoring moment, as he scored the second goal for Inter.

And it was a great goal, a powerful shot from medium distance down and a stick, to make it 0-2.

SPORTS

See also  Historical narrator throws everything at the Clásico Regio

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Lionel #Messi #fail #spectacular #goal #Inter #Miami

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result