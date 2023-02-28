Lionel Messi received his second prize The Best, but this one that was delivered to him on Monday has a very special flavor for him. At the age of 35, Leo finally won the World Cup, the trophy he needed with the Argentine National Team.

Although the current PSG player already has at home, in addition, an award for Best Fifa Player, in 2009, and seven Ballon d’Ors from France Football (2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021), this one celebrated it differently.

“I think to this day we are not fully aware of what we did, of how people experienced it. Winning the third World Cup was very special for us, we searched for it for a long time, it was the only trophy I was missing, ending my career with the most important trophy in the world. Thank God, I have all the trophies I could win,” Messi told ESPN.

Argentina swept at The Best awards. In addition to Messi, lionel scaloni he was chosen as the best coach, Dibu Martínez was the best goalkeeper and the albiceleste fans received the Fan Award.

“The truth is that we had many good, beautiful moments. We lived with great intensity throughout the month, taking out the first few days, when we had a hard time and suffered: there was the fear of being left out in the first round and not going to the round of 16. The result of the first game was not what we wanted, but after that we really enjoyed it. The greatest happiness was when Montiel scored the penalty and we were champions”, expressed the ’10’.

Messi is ratified: Qatar was his last World Cup

Messi insisted on the happiness that winning the World Cup in Qatar meant for him and confirmed that this was his last participation in the tournament.

Messi with the cup on arrival in Argentina

“I really enjoyed it, every moment of that World Cup. As I knew and as I said, for me it was my last World Cup and I wanted to enjoy it to the fullest, the day to day, the matches, the madness of the agent, who filled the stadiums in the seven games. It was something spectacular because of how it happened ”, he assured.

Messi was asked if he needed to win something in his career. With Argentina he won Olympic gold, the Copa América and the World Cup.

“I was lucky to be able to win all the titles that can be played for. Many times I said that my dream was to win something with the National Team and in the end I was able to win everything, individual, as a club. All that time I enjoyed it with great joy, doing what I like. It’s been many years of my career and coming to the end, I can’t ask for more, ”he concluded.

