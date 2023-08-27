Lionel Messi debuts with a great goal in the MLS! See his goal at Inter Miami vs. New York RB

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Messi celebrates at Inter Miami.
Messi celebrates at Inter Miami.
The Argentine made his debut in the United States league with a great score.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Lionel Messi has no roof. This Saturday, in his MLS debut with Inter Miami, he scored his first great goal. And that he was a substitute and only played 30 minutes in the game that his team beat New York Red Bull 2-0 as a visitor.
Messi’s first goal in the MLS
This Saturday, Messi wrapped up nine wins in nine games -which include winning the Leagues Cup and qualifying for the US Open Cup final- at Inter Miami.
Messi, with the goal against New York Red Bull, added his eleventh goal with the pink Inter shirt.
(Cyclist dies hit by tractor-trailer in Cajicá: this is what is known about the accident)
This Saturday, in the stadium parking lot, the atmosphere was one of total partying with cold beers to withstand the intense and humid heat and barbecues to arrive at the match with a full stomach.
Messi’s followers tried to live the experience to the fullest since many of them had to empty their wallets to attend such a special match. AND Messi, as usual, did not disappoint.
More news
SPORTS
*With AFP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lionel #Messi #debuts #great #goal #MLS #goal #Inter #Miami #York
Leave a Reply