Lionel Messi debuts with a great goal in the MLS! See his goal at Inter Miami vs. New York RB

Lionel Messi has no roof. This Saturday, in his MLS debut with Inter Miami, he scored his first great goal. And that he was a substitute and only played 30 minutes in the game that his team beat New York Red Bull 2-0 as a visitor.

Messi’s first goal in the MLS

Photo: Andy Lyons. Getty Images/AFP

This Saturday, Messi wrapped up nine wins in nine games -which include winning the Leagues Cup and qualifying for the US Open Cup final- at Inter Miami.

Messi, with the goal against New York Red Bull, added his eleventh goal with the pink Inter shirt.

This Saturday, in the stadium parking lot, the atmosphere was one of total partying with cold beers to withstand the intense and humid heat and barbecues to arrive at the match with a full stomach.

Messi’s followers tried to live the experience to the fullest since many of them had to empty their wallets to attend such a special match. AND Messi, as usual, did not disappoint.

