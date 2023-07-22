Lionel Messi debuted at Inter Miami with a tremendous goal

The star Lionel Messi He made his debut this Friday with Inter Miami, coming off the bench in the 54th minute of the match against the Mexican Cruz Azul, on the opening day of the new Leagues Cup, which ended with a 2-1 victory and a great goal from the Argentine.

The Argentine captain received a huge ovation from his new fans at the DRV PNK stadium in Fort Lauderdale, when he took to the pitch when his team beat Cruz Azul 1-0 with a goal from Robert Taylor in the 44th minute.



A few seconds later, the veteran Spanish midfielder came on from the bench Sergio Busquetsalso rookie in this MLS team.

Messi’s first goal in Miami

At minute 95, when it looked like a tie, the Argentine star did his thing and scored a great goal from a free kick, the one that won his team 2-1.

SPORTS AND AFP

