Lionel Messi has lived a crazy 2023 considering what his football career was like since, after being world champion in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he spent his last moments as a PSG player with certain controversies surrounding him that ended up making him leave the Parisian club free and head to the MLS to play for Inter Miami where he has generated an absolute revolution in every sense: he changed the face of the team, scored goals of all colors and, above all, has straightened the course of the pink team.
More news and updates about Lionel Messi:
Now, all this was put on hold since the best player in the world suffered a muscle injury in Argentina’s South American Qualifiers match against Ecuador. It did not allow him to add minutes against Bolivia, but it ended up getting worse in Inter Miami’s match against Toronto. FC since he made him leave the field of play after 37 minutes of play. He missed the South Florida team’s next three games, including the US Open Cup final against the Houston Dynamo.
According to journalist Caden DeLisa, the Argentine would have suffered a very significant injury to his hamstring that would cause him to miss the rest of the MLS season but also the South American Qualifying duels heading to the 2026 World Cup for the Argentine National Team, but particularly the matches against Uruguay and Brazil that will be on the FIFA Date in November.
Messi has been seen training with some discomfort in certain training sessions and some wonder if there was a need to send him to the field against the Canadian team taking into account that this is one of the teams with the worst record in the North American league.
For now, in the coming days, Lionel Scaloni will be called up for the matches against Paraguay and Peru, but the presence of number 10 is a real unknown.
#Lionel #Messi #rest #due #injury #leg