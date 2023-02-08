6 days ago The Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) approved the issuance of a new banknote that incorporates the denomination $2000, this will be integrated into the current Peso Line that exists in this country.

This new banknote was designed in collaboration with Casa de Moneda and will feature the Malbrán Institute, Dr. Cecilia Grierson and Dr. Ramón Carrillo, precursor of the development of medicine in Argentina

The bill of 2 thousand pesos is equivalent to 10.25 dollars approximately, although at the price of the illegal or so-called ‘blue’ market, it represents about 5.3 dollars.

Now, the head of Banco Nación, Silvina Batakis, stated that the national government is considering issuing a 10,000 bill and also considered that it could bear the face of the captain of the Argentine National Team, Lionel Messi.

Batakis indicated that “It is an issue that is being discussed within the Executive Power and with the Central Bank. And it is a necessity today”, in the program Pasaron Cosas, on Radio Con Vos.

“There I would play something else, that has to do with the heart of the Argentines, that has to do with a symbolic ticket, that has to do with the World Cup, for example,” he added.

Meanwhile, images and proposals for this idea are already circulating on social networks in the country, taking into account the importance of soccer and its enormous potential, it is not unreasonable to think that an event as important for Argentine society as it It was the World Cup to be immortalized on a ticket.