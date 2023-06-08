Lionel Messi confirmed the news. The Argentine player will be a new footballer for Inter Miami, after it was said this week that his return to Barcelona could be a matter of hours.

(The first warning: “Lionel Messi will play in the United States”: biographer releases “bombshell” about the Argentine).

Messi will be a new Inter Miami player

Lionel Messi, captain of Argentina, lifting the World Cup. Photo: EFE/EPA/Friedemann Vogel

The first to reveal the information was the Spanish Guillem Balagué, biographer of the Argentine ’10’.

The journalist assured, in a text published on the portal of the British channel ‘BBC’ that Messi “wanted to stay in Europe for one more season, but when he did not receive satisfactory offers, he had the direct choice between Inter Miami (USA) or Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia)”.

Then, hours later, Messi himself confirmed the news, in an interview with the Catalan media.

“I’m not going back to Barça, I’ll go to Inter Miami”Messi said.

“I made the decision that I’m going to go to Miami. I still haven’t closed it one hundred percent. I’m missing some things but we decided to continue on the path. If the Barcelona thing didn’t work out, I wanted to leave Europe, get out of the spotlight and think more in my family”he added.

“I really wanted (to return to Barcelona)I am very excited to be able to return, but after having experienced what I experienced and the exit I had, I did not want to be in the same situation again: waiting to see what was going to happen and leaving my future in someone else’s hands”, continued.

Inter Miami, with 16 games played, is in last place in the Eastern Conference of Major League Soccer (MLS).

The Messi effect in the United States

Photo: Screenshot Dailyfootball, EFE

The news of the arrival of Argentine Lionel Messi at Inter Miami has caused enormous expectation this Wednesday in South Floridawhere many fans of the club have already begun to request the season ticket for the 2024 season to prevent prices from skyrocketing.

Messi, who will be 36 years old on June 24, comes to a football that is growing enormously.

The MLS signed a 10-year contract with Apple to broadcast all the league matches live in ‘streaming’ and in recent years it has attracted stars such as the Welshman Gareth Bale, the Italian Giorgio Chiellini, the Brazilian Douglas Costa or the Argentine Sebastián Driussi, among many others.

One year after the Copa América and three years after the World Cup organized by the United States, Mexico and Canada, Messi would give soccer a vertical boost.

*With EFE