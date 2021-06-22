Lionel Messi had a lot to celebrate in Argentina’s victory over Paraguay for the Copa América. Not only because of the 1-0 effort against the Guarani, but because he also reached Javier Mascherano on the list of players with more presences in the selected one, with 147.

Therefore, once the meeting was over, and as he usually does, he published his feelings on his social networks, although with racquaintance with your friend and former teammate, both with the albiceleste shirt and in Barcelona.

“Other important victory to continue growing. Proud to have been able wear the blue and white so many times like my friend Masche, whom I love very much, I always respected and admired, “Messi wrote.

And Mascherano replied to the post: “What a blessing that you are Argentine. Congratulations on the record, friend, “he wrote next to a Martian emoji.

Before, the now retired central midfielder had also expressed his admiration for the world star in his networks.

“Congratulations Leo Messi for having reached the record of appearances with the National Team shirt. Nobody better than you to continue expanding the legend and being the player with the most presence of our beloved soccer team, nobody represents us better in the world. Congratulations to you, to the entire team for today’s victory and may there be many more “, had been his message.

Lionel Messi celebrated the triumph on his social networks

Returning to the post of Messi, it includes two photos. One, of a hug with Mascherano in a match of the selected team. The other, from goal celebration Monday night with Alejandro “Papu” Gómez.

Messi was happy again in the National Team and, as captain, began to take the reins of a renewed group.

Obviously, against Bolivia (Monday, June 28) or in the quarterfinals (if it rests previously), will dethrone his friend and it will have 148 presences.

What all Argentines want is that when he reaches his last meeting with the blue and white, it will be with at least one title with the major (he won the Olympic gold). Where possible, the one you most crave: the world Cup.

DB