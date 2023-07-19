Anyone who, as a supporter of Inter Miami, wants to visit the club’s next matches, has to pay a lot of money since the arrival of Lionel Messi. The Florida club’s season tickets are also sold out. You even have to pay for a place in the queue for next season.

There has been talk of Messi Mania in Miami in recent days, after his presentation at the American club. In recent weeks, the Argentinian superstar not only ensured that his shirts flew over the counter like hot cakes, but also that ticket prices for Inter Miami duels have risen enormously.

On Friday, Messi can make his debut for David Beckham's club in a duel with the Mexican Cruz Azul, and that caused a huge shortage of tickets. The few places that are still available are for extortionate prices on the internet. On sales sites like ticketmaster.com and viagogo.com the last tickets will not sell for less than 250 euros. The most expensive ticket can be found at vividseats.com, with an absurd price of no less than 50,000 euros.

The most expensive ticket for the game against Cruz Azul costs $ 56,901, which is about 50,000 euros. © vividseats.com



Prices also skyrocketed for Inter Miami’s first home game in the MLS, on August 26 against New York Red Bulls. Before the arrival of Messi, a ticket still cost around thirty euros. By now, fans have to according to Fox Sports pay more than 350 euros for it. An increase of more than 1000 percent.

Paid queue for season tickets

The permanent places in the stadium of Inter Miami, the so-called ‘season passes‘, are now sold out. Those who still want to qualify for an annual ticket for the 2023/2024 season must buy a place in the queue for 200 dollars, the equivalent of more than 175 euros. Without refund.

Lionel Messi was presented at Inter Miami on Monday. The seven-time winner of the Ballon d'Or previously played two seasons with the French Paris Saint Germain and sixteen seasons for FC Barcelona.