Paris Saint Germain achieved the point they needed to secure the Ligue 1 title against Strasbourg, with one day to go, the 11th in its history, which makes it the French club with the most national titles.

With 85 points, PSG leads Lens by four, who thrashed Ajaccio 3-0 to clinch runner-up, but cannot catch up with the Ligue 1 leaders.

The PSG goal was achieved by the Argentine Lionel Messi, in the 59th minute, to partially put his team ahead. Kevin Gameiro tied it at 79.

Messi put the finishing touch to his campaign by proclaiming himself Champion of France, becoming the player with the most titles in the history of football. In addition, the Argentine became the all-time top scorer in the five major European leagues by reaching 496 goals: 22 in Ligue 1 with PSG and 474 in the League with Barcelona. He wears one more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi thus reached 16 goals and 16 assists in the current season of the French championship and left his balance at 32 targets and 35 services in 74 games played with the Parisian team shirt in all competitions.

The Argentine, who completed 90 minutes on the pitch, lifted his 43rd trophy, equaling Brazilian defender Daniel Alves’ mark as the player with the most titles in soccer history.

The Brazilians Marquinhos and Neymar Jr. were also proclaimed champions in the French tournament, however, both were out due to injury. For its part, PSG became the most successful club in the history of the French championship by reaching 11 Ligue 1 titles.

