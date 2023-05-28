Lionel Messi broke another Cristiano Ronaldo record with PSG’s title goal

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Lionel Messi
Teresa Suarez. efe
Lionel Messi
The Argentine achieved another title with the French club. Will it be his farewell?
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Paris Saint Germain achieved the point they needed to secure the Ligue 1 title against Strasbourg, with one day to go, the 11th in its history, which makes it the French club with the most national titles.
With 85 points, PSG leads Lens by four, who thrashed Ajaccio 3-0 to clinch runner-up, but cannot catch up with the Ligue 1 leaders.
The PSG goal was achieved by the Argentine Lionel Messi, in the 59th minute, to partially put his team ahead. Kevin Gameiro tied it at 79.
Messi put the finishing touch to his campaign by proclaiming himself Champion of France, becoming the player with the most titles in the history of football. In addition, the Argentine became the all-time top scorer in the five major European leagues by reaching 496 goals: 22 in Ligue 1 with PSG and 474 in the League with Barcelona. He wears one more than Cristiano Ronaldo.
Messi becomes the all-time top scorer in the 5 major European leagues.
496 goals in 577 games played ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/HO8H9SHyke
– ESPN Sports (@ESPNDeportes) May 27, 2023
Messi thus reached 16 goals and 16 assists in the current season of the French championship and left his balance at 32 targets and 35 services in 74 games played with the Parisian team shirt in all competitions.
The Argentine, who completed 90 minutes on the pitch, lifted his 43rd trophy, equaling Brazilian defender Daniel Alves’ mark as the player with the most titles in soccer history.
The Brazilians Marquinhos and Neymar Jr. were also proclaimed champions in the French tournament, however, both were out due to injury. For its part, PSG became the most successful club in the history of the French championship by reaching 11 Ligue 1 titles.
SPORTS
With AFP and Efe
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Lionel #Messi #broke #Cristiano #Ronaldo #record #PSGs #title #goal
Leave a Reply