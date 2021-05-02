For years, Lionel Messi has been a man used to break records and to establish their own brands. And as his career progresses, he continues to set new records. Most of them realize its quality, although sometimes the odd negative creeps in.

In the triumph of FC Barcelona against Valencia, on the 34th date of the Spanish League, the Argentine was decisive with two goals; one of them, a fantastic free kick execution.

The immediately preceding his first celebration, which meant the transitory tie, was the judgment of a criminal (He ended up capturing a series of rebounds to score).

And according to the Spanish statistician Mister Chip, Leo was on the verge of equaling a negative record in the history of the Spanish championship: it reached its 14th shot from 12 steps wrong, remaining just one of the highest record, owned by Mexican Hugo Sánchez.

Of course, beyond the “negativity” of the brand, it is clear that the presence on that list is shared with other cracks. Without going any further, Cristiano Ronaldo missed 11 and Fernando The boy towers brown 10.

Curiously, Leo reached CR7 in total number of missed penalties: 29, also counting defining rounds in direct elimination series. Even if the effectiveness of Portuguese is greater, since he kicked 170 against 132 of the 10 albiceleste.

And something even more striking was that the penalty that missed in the afternoon of this Sunday was the second that failed against Valencia, since in the first round the same thing had happened to him but before another archer, Jaume. It was something unprecedented for the Rosario, who had never missed two penalties against the same team in a single championship.

Beyond that, the Argentine broke a 20 free throw streak without being able to convert, to reach goal number 55 in this way, of which 49 have been with the Barça shirt.

